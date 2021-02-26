UFC legend Frank Mir is fighting on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren undercard

Frank Mir is fighting again but this time around, it won't be in the octagon. Squaring off against former WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO light-heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver, the two are set to feature in a bout on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren undercard. Taking to his Twitter, Frank Mir had the following to say:

I am a competitor. I have been all my life. I take on challenges to grow and better myself as a person. I have always wanted to test myself in the boxing ring so when this opportunity arose I jumped on it. See you April 17th.

See you April 17th @AntonioTarver #MirTarver — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) February 25, 2021

Following his loss at UFC Fight Night 85 against Mark Hunt, Frank Mir signed a multi-fight deal with American mixed martial arts promotion, Bellator MMA. After suffering two back-to-back losses against heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko and Javy Ayala, the 41-year old managed to secure a unanimous decision victory over Roy Nelson at Bellator 231. He hasn't fought since.

On September 18th, 2020, news broke out suggesting that Frank Mir had signed a contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Although, manager Malki Kawa would later confirm that there was no such agreement made yet. This left room for open speculation about what Frank Mir's next move could be.

On February 25th, 2021, Frank Mir announced that he would be making his professional boxing debut against former light-heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver. Scheduled to take place this April 17th on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren undercard, the event is expected to happen at a venue yet to discussed, in Atlanta city.

Antonio Tarver is famously known for his epic boxing trilogy with Roy Jones Jr.; emerging victorious against the boxing legend by beating him 2-1. Having last fought against Steve Cunningham in 2015, Tarver hasn't stayed active since. While Frank Mir holds the advantage over Tarver specifically with reference to ring-rust, beating a former world champion of the 'sweet science' is no walk in the park.

Frank Mir is known for his iconic wins over UFC greats such as Brock Lesnar, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Tim Sylvia. Holding a plethora of experience in the octagon against some of the most renowned fighters of the world, he will be looking to employ it all in his upcoming bout against Antonio Tarver, come April 17th.

The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight card promises a great deal of action. With top contendors from various disciplines and backgrounds competing for gold, its sure to be an event for the ages. What are your predictions for the Frank Mir vs. Antonio Tarver super-fight?

Let us know in the comments section below!