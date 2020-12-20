Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo may have put his career in the octagon to an end, but 'Triple C' has made sure that his cringe lasts forever.

Cejudo has starred in a hilarious spoof of Cardi B's famous 'WAP' song, in which the 33-year-old can be seen reciting chucklesome lines, taking jibes at his competitors, and has also making fun of himself.

'The King of Cringe' mocked the UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Dominick Cruz, TJ Dillashaw, and also made a reference to what he believes to be undeserved hype around Sean O'Malley.

You can watch the video below:

Cejudo's parody song will be broadcasted during the intervals of the 12th Annual World MMA Awards which will take place on December 26, 2020.

This is not the first time that a popular name from the world of MMA has featured in a parody; in fact, this has frequently happened in the build-up to the Annual World MMA Awards, every year.

In 2015, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier also appeared in a spoof of the iconic 'All About That Bass' song.

Notable fighters like Tyron Woodley, Randy Couture, Ben Askren and Rashad Evans have also been featured in parody songs.

However, Cejudo's 'Cringe A** Henry' perfectly epitomizes the gimmick that the King of Cringe represents.

We about to go platinum with “Cringe Ass Henry” move out the way @LilTunechi pic.twitter.com/2CX8acrgsr — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 19, 2020

Will Henry Cejudo make a return to the UFC?

After successfully defending his bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, Henry Cejudo vacated the championship and announced his retirement, which seemed premature as the 33-year-old clearly has a few more years under his belt before he calls it quits.

Although Cejudo has not officially announced his return to the octagon, he has teased his comeback repeatedly while exchanging words on social media with the likes of Cody Garbrandt, Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, and Petr Yan.

Triple C also challenged Jake Paul to a fight, and his constant call-outs reflect that his return may be inevitable.

Cejudo has solidified his position as one of the greatest mixed-martial-artists of this era, having defended both the flyweight and bantamweight championships in less than two years. Considering his skill set, it is not be a long shot to claim that Triple C's career is far from over.