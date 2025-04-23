UFC legend issues brutal reality check about Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and rest of the lightweight old guard: "Enjoy them while you can"

Dustin Poirier, the seasoned and battle-hardened fighter, finds himself in the middle of the seismic shift the lightweight division is going through. Ranked at no.5, Poirier is still after the title belt after being defeated by the current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, who recently defended his belt against Renato Moicano.

As new waves surge in, Justin Gaethje sits at rank 3 after a hard-fought battle he won against Rafael Fiziev.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira, the former champion and current No. 2 contender, remains a dangerous presence in the title conversation. After Paddy Pimblett's win, he has skyrocketed his path into the top 10 and sits at number 8. With legacy names clashing with surging talent, the lightweight division is full of elite competition and high-stakes drama.

Recently, Michael Bisping weighed in on the ever-evolving lightweight division drama. Bisping said:

"Islam Makhachev has still got a good few years in him left, but Arman Tsarukyan—same thing as well. But Charles Oliveira has been around forever; you gotta think a year or two, and he's gonna walk away from the sport. Justin Gaethje is on the verge of walking away too—he's talked about it. He doesn't want to do this for too much longer. Dustin Poirier is out; he said his next fight is going to be his last fight."

Bisping added:

"Max Holloway has been doing this forever, and he’s achieved so much. He's probably got lots of money in the bank—he doesn’t need to continue grinding his body into the ground. Although the man is a true fighter, and he loves it, you know? I'm just saying, when you look at the lightweight division, a few of the big names—enjoy them while you can, because they’re not gonna be around forever."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Dustin Poirier praises Paddy Pimblett as the 'real deal' after dominant win over Michael Chandler

With Dustin Poirier nearing the end of his legendary fight career and Paddy Pimblett just getting started, seeing Michael Chandler dominated by Pimblett, 'The Diamond' spoke highly of Paddy.

Porier said:

"Who would’ve have had that on their bingo card that Paddy [Pimblett] is going to take down [Michael] Chandler to the mat like that and get on top of him and dominate him like that. Paddy’s the real deal... The guy was a prospect, now he's a contender. You have to take him for real now.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments in the video below: (2:55)

