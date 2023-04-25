FOX News anchor Tucker Carlson unceremoniously parted ways with the news channel on Monday. Carlson had been a part of FOX News since 2009 and started hosting his own show 'Tucker Carlosn Tonight' in 2016.

FOX News released a statement announcing that Carlosn was no longer a part of the network and thanking him for his services to the channel.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and before that as a contributor.”

Although FOX News did not reveal the reason behind ousting Carlson, it is believed that it was Rupert Murdoch, the founder of FOX himself, who made the decision following a lawsuit settlement worth $787.5 million over the channel's coverage of the last presidential elections.

Other sources state that Carlson's departure is related to his alleged misgynistic behavior in the workplace.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has come out with a huge claim regarding Carlson's departure from FOX News and the entire controversy. In a post uploaded to Twitter, 'The American Gangster' claimed that he had been asked to take Carlson's place on the network.

"I’ve been asked to replace Tucker. Big shoes."

Over the years, Sonnen has been praised for his mic skills and his ability to articulate things in an entertaining manner. So, even though 'The American Gangster' might be joking about being Carlson's replacement, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the former UFC fighter might do a good job as a news anchor.

Chael Sonnen claims to know the reason behind Tucker Carlson's departure from FOX News

Chael Sonnen also claims to know why FOX News parted ways with Tucker Carlson. According to 'The American Gangster', it has something to do with the news anchor mentioning Jeffrey Epstein.

In a tweet, Sonnen claimed that he predicted that Carlson would be fired after the latter said that Epstein, a convicted sex offender, did not die by suicide by was instead murdered.

"Three nights ago, he declared Epstein was killed. Did not hint towards it. Did not say he 'suspected' it. He stated it as fact. I immediately posted that he would be fired, you can scroll down in my timeline and see it."

