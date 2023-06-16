UFC legend Mark Hunt slams Conor McGregor and Dana White for USADA fiasco, questions intentions of bypassing laws for 'The Notorious'

Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated return to the octagon comes against Michael Chandler, who he is coaching opposite in season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. While both sides have expressed their interest in the bout taking place at the end of this year, 'The Notorious' is running out of time to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool to fight in 2021.

Former UFC interim heavyweight title challenger Mark Hunt lobbied with UFC president Dana White to grant the former double champ an exemption, tweeting:

"@danawhite why don’t u give @thenotoriousmma the same exemption u gave that baboon @brock._.lesnar or what ever this cheating rats insta is 😎😎😎😎😎I wonder if the @ufc @danawhite is above the law ? What do u guys think ?"

Check out Mark Hunt's tweet to Dana White below:

The UFC famously gave Brock Lesnar a USADA exemption ahead of his UFC 200 bout against Mark Hunt. At the time, fighters had been required to spend four months in the USADA testing pool before returning to the octagon.

Since the fight was booked just one month in advance, the promotion gave Lesnar a special exemption, the only one of its kind. While he won the bout by unanimous decision, it was overturned as he failed a pre-fight test.

Conor McGregor shares prediction for highly-anticipated return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. While the date of his highly-anticipated has not been announced, he will face Michael Chandler, with the two suggesting the bout could take place at the end of 2023.

Speaking with Megan Olivi, 'The Notorious' shared his prediction for his return fight, stating:

"I'm going to kick this guy in the head. He's just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place, and that's what I'm aiming for. I'm aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent, and you're going to see a visual of the leg hanging off, and then you're going to see a visual of a head hanging off. I'm excited for that, and I'm motivated for that. Steady making my way towards it."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on Michael Chandler below (starting at the 3:40 mark):

While fans have speculated that the bout may never come to fruition, both fighters have insisted that they will clash. Chandler recently suggested that he believes the fight will take place in November or December.

