UFC legend Matt Serra talks Zack Snyder and Christopher Reeves as Superman fever takes over

UFC legend Matt Serra is ecstatic about the upcoming Superman movie after watching the official trailer.

Ad

On July 11, the newest addition to the Superman movie series, simply labeled 'Superman,' will officially be released.

The trailer for the James Gunn-directed film became public last week, leading to the following reaction from Serra on his YouTube channel:

"I was in a text with the guys I do the [Joe] Rogan show with. Joe is talking about calf kicks or something, and I'm just like, you know what, not out of left field, but did you guys see the new Superman trailer? Then John Rallo, the big guy, is like, 'Oh, it looks great.' He loves all, I'm gonna have him on, he loves everything. He's a Marvel freak. Rogan just writes back, 'Dorks.'"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Matt Serra added:

"I love calf kicks too, but that new Supermean trailer. I don't want to talk about calf kicks. I want to talk about that f*cking thing. That blew me out of the water... Christopher Reeves was great, great, but Zack Snyder, there was some really cool parts in that Man of Steel. I liked Russell Crow as the father. There was some really good parts. It was way more science fictiony because the alien, yeah, he's an alien, but I don't know, this James Gunn Superman feels like it's almost a throwback."

Ad

Check out Matt Serra's comments about the new Superman trailer below (0:03):

Ad

Matt Serra claims 'Superman' trailer exceeded his expectations

Superman is one of the most iconic film series of all time, especially for those interested in comic books. The upcoming addition created by DC Studios will feature a new look due to James Gunn being the director and David Corenswet playing Clark Kent.

During the aforementioned clip, Matt Serra had this to say about the trailer for the newest Superman:

"I'm excited about the whole thing. I thought the trailer exceeded my expectations." [1:43 onwards]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.