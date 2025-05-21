UFC legend Matt Serra talks Zack Snyder and Christopher Reeves as Superman fever takes over

UFC legend Matt Serra is ecstatic about the upcoming Superman movie after watching the official trailer.
On July 11, the newest addition to the Superman movie series, simply labeled 'Superman,' will officially be released.
The trailer for the James Gunn-directed film became public last week, leading to the following reaction from Serra on his YouTube channel:
"I was in a text with the guys I do the [Joe] Rogan show with. Joe is talking about calf kicks or something, and I'm just like, you know what, not out of left field, but did you guys see the new Superman trailer? Then John Rallo, the big guy, is like, 'Oh, it looks great.' He loves all, I'm gonna have him on, he loves everything. He's a Marvel freak. Rogan just writes back, 'Dorks.'"
Matt Serra added:
"I love calf kicks too, but that new Supermean trailer. I don't want to talk about calf kicks. I want to talk about that f*cking thing. That blew me out of the water... Christopher Reeves was great, great, but Zack Snyder, there was some really cool parts in that Man of Steel. I liked Russell Crow as the father. There was some really good parts. It was way more science fictiony because the alien, yeah, he's an alien, but I don't know, this James Gunn Superman feels like it's almost a throwback."
Check out Matt Serra's comments about the new Superman trailer below (0:03):
Matt Serra claims 'Superman' trailer exceeded his expectations
Superman is one of the most iconic film series of all time, especially for those interested in comic books. The upcoming addition created by DC Studios will feature a new look due to James Gunn being the director and David Corenswet playing Clark Kent.
During the aforementioned clip, Matt Serra had this to say about the trailer for the newest Superman:
"I'm excited about the whole thing. I thought the trailer exceeded my expectations." [1:43 onwards]