UFC legend predicts key difference in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2: "That would be the smartest thing" 

The highly anticipated rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev has finally been confirmed as the headlining bout for UFC 320, and one UFC legend believes that there will be a key difference in how the fight plays out this time around.When 'Poatan' first faced Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March, the Russian came away with a comfortable unanimous decision victory, capturing the light heavyweight title in the process.During the contest, while Ankalaev used his wrestling to force clinches and push the Brazilian into the cage wall to control the pace of the fight, he was more than willing to trade with his opponent on the feet.To the surprise of many, 'Big Ank' was even able to go toe-to-toe against the former GLORY kickboxing world champion, even wobbling him at one point.Former UFC two-division champion Tito Ortiz believes the Dagestani will be relying on his wrestling much more in the rematch. During a recent interview with Helen Yee, the MMA legend said:&quot;Pereira needs to make sure that he defends the takedown. I think this is going to be more of a wrestling match. I think so, becasue that Russian, he wanted to test his skills on his feet and he showed he could punch with him. And I think Alex is going to think the same thing, and think he is actually going to wrestle him this time.&quot;Catch Tito Ortiz's comments on Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 below (4:16):UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 betting oddsAccording to ESPN BETS' opening odds for UFC 320, reigning champion Magomed Ankalaev is a -180 favorite for his light heavyweight title fight rematch against Alex Pereira, who is a +150 underdog.As per the current odds, a successful $100 bet on 'Big Ank' will return a payout of $155.56, while the same wager on Pereira will result in a bigger exploit of $250 if the Brazilian emerges the victor.UFC 320 is scheduled for Saturday, October 4, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.A bantamweight title bout between champion Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen, and a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jiri Prochazka and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. have also been confirmed for the event.