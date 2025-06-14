UFC legend previews Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski discusses Jon Jones drama, Petr Yan explains next fight: MMA News Roundup

This edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup focuses entirely on the UFC. The upcoming Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira matchup drew the attention of one of the sport's icons, who shared their take on the bout.

Ad

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski took it upon himself to remind Jon Jones of a champion's duty.

Elsewhere, former bantamweight kingpin Petr Yan shed light on his upcoming fight at UFC on ABC 9.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A UFC Hall of Famer analyzes Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Ex-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently took to his YouTube channel with some thoughts on the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira matchup set to headline UFC 317. Bisping said:

Ad

Trending

"He's [Ilia Topuria] looking for openings and then he explodes, and when he explodes, we know he's got big power. He might explode the chin of Charles Oliveira, whereas Charles Oliveira, on the flip side with the Chute Boxe style, he's walking forward. The head's on a straight line and the chin's a little up."

Ad

Michael Bisping previews Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira below (2:44):

Ad

Topuria and Oliveira will compete for the UFC lightweight strap, vacated by Islam Makhachev in pursuit of welterweight gold.

Alexander Volkanovski blasts Jon Jones

Jon Jones has no interest in unifying the heavyweight belts with Tom Aspinall, who seems wary of fighting. This has drawn criticism from two-time UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, who said the following on the OverDogs Podcast.

"If you're the champ, you defend the belt. it's a responsibility. You can't just sit out. Youu need to be reasonably active. You need to fight whoever's there. If you've got an interim champ, that's a no-brainer. I don't want to throw hehaps of shade, but look, I know he's proved himself, and everyone's like, 'Look what he's done. It's fine.' No, not really. Don't hold up the division."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's criticism of Jon Jones below (32:40):

Ad

Volkanovski himself is a fighting champion who takes on all comers. He isn't the only all-time great who has taken issue with Jones' continued refusal to fight Aspinall, either.

Petr Yan sheds light on his next fight

Petr Yan is scheduled to fight Marcus McGhee at UFC on ABC 9, which seems like a backward step. However, the ex-bantamweight champion explained his reasoning. In an interview with Gorilla Energy, he said:

Ad

"I was told that I can wait and I'll be next in line for the title, but I don't want to wait and I don't want to be an inactive fighter. I want to fight twice this year, if possible. I am ready to fight. I expressed my desire, and they found me an opponent."

Ad

Check out Petr Yan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Yan is currently on a two-fight win streak. A third straight win would make a title shot undeniable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.