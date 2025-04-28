  • home icon
UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson offers Tai Tuivasa advice to regain "focus" on MMA career: "You got to talk to yourself"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 28, 2025 14:00 GMT
Quinton
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson shares advice to UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa [Image courtesy: JAXXON PODCAST on YouTube]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently shared some wisdom with Tai Tuivasa and offered advice to help him regain focus on his MMA career. The UFC legend discussed the UFC heavyweight's current situation and noted that it is common and completely normal to go through as a fighter.

Tuivasa is currently awaiting his next bout as he hopes to end his lengthy losing skid and get back on track in the heavyweight division. He has lost five consecutive bouts to top-10 ranked opponents and former title challengers including Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich and most recently Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

During his latest appearance on Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Tuivasa disclosed that he was eager to get back into the octagon and admitted to having a mental lapse from his losing skid.

'Rampage' mentioned that 'Bam Bam' needs to focus solely on fighting rather than other outside opportunities and have an honest conversation with himself:

"We go through that sometimes as fighters. Seems like your focus is spread out... You gotta get your focus [on one]... You gotta get that focus back... You just gotta delegate some of your other business stuff, whatever else you got going on and then you just tell yourself, 'Look, I gotta focus on this fight'. You got to talk to yourself. That's what I do. Look, focus on this motherf***ing fight and you just shut everything else out."
Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

youtube-cover
Tai Tuivasa opens up about mental lapse

Tai Tuivasa agreed with UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's advice and opened up about his mental lapse.

During the aforementioned clip, Tuivasa mentioned that he has been thinking about too many things outside of his fights, which has played a role in his five-fight losing skid:

"I'm on a bit of a losing streak at the moment, I'm ready to fight anyone... Yeah, definitely [my focus is on other stuff]. You know how it is, it's like when you thinking of fu**ing everything else, your mind's not fully on fighting. I feel like I've been like that.... I definitely do [need to get that focus back]."
Check out the full episode featuring Tai Tuivasa below:

youtube-cover
