UFC legend reacts to Alex Pereira reconnecting "to that savage part of himself" ahead of Magomed Ankalaev rematch

UFC icon Rashad Evans believes Alex Pereira has tapped into a sharper mindset ahead of his UFC 320 rematch with Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira has shown a noticeable level of intensity leading to the October 4 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The Brazilian's animated comments about Ankalaev and the tension surrounding their recent near-encounter at the UFC Performance Institute have drawn attention across the MMA world. Evans, a former light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer, sees this surge of aggression as a positive indicator for Pereira’s performance.
Speaking in a recent episode of The Bohnfire Podcast, Evans said:
"I love that. I'm glad that he's kind of reconnected to that savage part of himself. Because listen, this isn't a nice contest. Yeah, it's great, you can have respect for your opponent. But there has to be that part of you that is just an asshole, to say the least. You've got to be a savage in there. For him to tap back into that savagery, he's going to need to do that. He's going to need that. I'm glad he's feeling that way, and I'm glad that he's not liking him. Shake hands and be friends after the competition." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
He added:
"This is a big fight for him because if he doesn't win this fight, then his next step, he's probably going to have to leave light heavyweight and go up to heavyweight," Evans said. "That would probably be the smartest move for him. I'm not saying that he can't beat Ankalaev. But two in a row with him, it would be a tough one to go forward. Especially at the age he's at right now."
Check out Rashad Evan's comments below (36:10):
Alex Pereira claims "sh*t champ" Magomed Ankalaev avoided him at UFC PI
Alex Pereira’s frustration with Ankalaev escalated after a near-encounter at the UFC Performance Institute. He described seeing Ankalaev’s team but not the champion himself and interpreted the situation as intentional avoidance.
Pereira suggested that Ankalaev’s actions reflected poorly on his credibility as a titleholder and used the episode to question the champion’s mental toughness. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pereira said:
"This guy talks nonsense. I hadn't even seen [his posts on X], for real. Honestly, I would've handled it way better. But the fact that the guy hides in a room because I'm in the same place as him. He's a chump. He's a chump. I'll keep to myself, you know? I'll never pick a fight with the guy, never start something. Of course, unless he comes at me. I have to defend myself, too. But what kind of champion is that man? A sh*t champion. I know that's harsh, but he's a sh*tty champion, man."
