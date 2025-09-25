UFC legend reacts to Alex Pereira reconnecting "to that savage part of himself" ahead of Magomed Ankalaev rematch

UFC icon Rashad Evans believes Alex Pereira has tapped into a sharper mindset ahead of his UFC 320 rematch with Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira has shown a noticeable level of intensity leading to the October 4 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ad

The Brazilian's animated comments about Ankalaev and the tension surrounding their recent near-encounter at the UFC Performance Institute have drawn attention across the MMA world. Evans, a former light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer, sees this surge of aggression as a positive indicator for Pereira’s performance.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Bohnfire Podcast, Evans said:

"I love that. I'm glad that he's kind of reconnected to that savage part of himself. Because listen, this isn't a nice contest. Yeah, it's great, you can have respect for your opponent. But there has to be that part of you that is just an asshole, to say the least. You've got to be a savage in there. For him to tap back into that savagery, he's going to need to do that. He's going to need that. I'm glad he's feeling that way, and I'm glad that he's not liking him. Shake hands and be friends after the competition." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"This is a big fight for him because if he doesn't win this fight, then his next step, he's probably going to have to leave light heavyweight and go up to heavyweight," Evans said. "That would probably be the smartest move for him. I'm not saying that he can't beat Ankalaev. But two in a row with him, it would be a tough one to go forward. Especially at the age he's at right now."

Ad

Check out Rashad Evan's comments below (36:10):

Ad

Alex Pereira claims "sh*t champ" Magomed Ankalaev avoided him at UFC PI

Alex Pereira’s frustration with Ankalaev escalated after a near-encounter at the UFC Performance Institute. He described seeing Ankalaev’s team but not the champion himself and interpreted the situation as intentional avoidance.

Pereira suggested that Ankalaev’s actions reflected poorly on his credibility as a titleholder and used the episode to question the champion’s mental toughness. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pereira said:

"This guy talks nonsense. I hadn't even seen [his posts on X], for real. Honestly, I would've handled it way better. But the fact that the guy hides in a room because I'm in the same place as him. He's a chump. He's a chump. I'll keep to myself, you know? I'll never pick a fight with the guy, never start something. Of course, unless he comes at me. I have to defend myself, too. But what kind of champion is that man? A sh*t champion. I know that's harsh, but he's a sh*tty champion, man."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More