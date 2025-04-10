UFC legend says alleged impostors are pretending to be family members after murdering his mother and siblings, fans react: "Please get help"

A UFC legend has suggested that impostors are pretending to be his family members after they allegedly murdered his mother and siblings. Fans soon chimed in with their reactions to the legend's claims.

The fighter in question is former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion, Hawaii's B.J. Penn, who made similar claims earlier this year. The former UFC star had recently indicated that the government had murdered some of his family members and replaced them with impostors.

On that note, Penn has now put forth another Instagram video, which seems to feature images of two separate persons. The MMA veteran reiterated that his real mother and brother had been murdered, further implying that the persons in the video were impostors pretending to be his family.

The 46-year-old even called for DNA tests to be conducted by the authorities to prove his claims. In a statement attached to his post, he highlighted that his mother and brothers had been murdered. The statement read:

"Hilo Police Department I need your help. My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother, Reagan penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka we’re all murdered and I need you to investigate these guys get these people out of my house and my off my properties #hawaii."

Check out Penn's post below:

A number of fans took to the Instagram post's comments section and expressed their concern for B.J. Penn.

One Instagram user speculated about whether Penn was afflicted with CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), a health issue often linked to athletes who've sustained excessive damage from combat sports competition. The fan wrote:

"CTE forsure. Hate seeing such a legend of the sport go through this."

Another Instagram user implied that someone ought to intervene and help Penn before the situation worsens:

"Someone needs to intervene before things escalate."

A commenter similarly wrote:

"This legend is crying out for help... Rehab asap."

Some netizens speculated about possible brain damage from a lengthy combat sports career or potential substance abuse as reasons for Penn's behavior. One observer opined:

"BJ you’re bugging man. This is very skitzo mode. Please get help we love you brother."

Another fan wrote:

"Please get help."

UFC legend B.J. Penn's claims about alleged impostors impersonating his family members

B.J. Penn has long been beheld as an exceptional BJJ savant and an MMA great. The Hawaiian fighter last competed in MMA back in May 2019, losing to Clay Guida via unanimous decision. 'The Prodigy' was subsequently released from the UFC.

Penn had previously posted an Instagram video claiming that a woman was impersonating his mother. Deeming her an impostor, he called on the police to take action, writing:

"Hilo police, this lady is not Lorraine shin! She is at our Penn family house right now. #hawaii."

Furthermore, B.J. Penn had also accused the alleged impostors of financially targeting his family.

Check out Penn's Instagram post below:

