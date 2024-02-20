UFC legend says “it’s pretty obvious” Conor McGregor’s fighting days are finished in wake of Dana White’s recent comments

UFC legend Matt Brown has weighed in on Conor McGregor's prolonged absence from the octagon, offering a blunt assessment that echoes Dana White's recent comments.

During the UFC 298 post-fight presser, the UFC CEO attributed part of the delay to McGregor's financial success, stating:

"Well, first problem [regarding the delay] was he broke that shin bone. He was recovering from that. That was one of the reasons we hadn't [announced his next fight]. The other problem is, he's f****** rich."

Expanding on this sentiment, Brown, in a recent interview with Damon Martin, offered a pragmatic perspective:

"The dude's got hundreds of millions in the bank. Would you fight if you had hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank?"

He further emphasized the lack of financial incentive for McGregor's return, suggesting his ego might be the only driving force:

"He [McGregor] did a lot of great things. He was an amazing fighter. First to get double (championship titles). He's not getting back to a belt, a title, ever. The only reason he would have to come back would be his ego... He's not a dumb person. He's a very intelligent person. He knows he's not coming back to get a belt ever again. So what's the point in come back fighting?"

While a fight against Michael Chandler is reportedly in the works, the Irishman's extended hiatus and White's financial remarks have fueled questions about his long-term fighting commitment.

Conor McGregor appreciates Joe Rogan's defense of extravagant lifestyle

Conor McGregor, known for his opulent lifestyle and outspoken personality, expressed gratitude towards UFC commentator Joe Rogan for defending his choices.

Rogan, during one of his podcast episodes, spoke with American bowhunter Cameron Hanes, voicing his support for McGregor's financial freedom. He stated:

"Why do you want to be successful in the first place? So you can live like a f*****g baller. That's what Conor is doing. He is watching the Formula 1 while he is eating breakfast at the back of his yacht... I want him to do what he wants to do. If Conor McGregor wants to f*****g buy diamonds and lay around in the sun, I'm all there for him. The guy earned every f*****g penny he got. I'm happy for him."

McGregor, seemingly touched by Rogan's words, took to social media to express his appreciation:

"Love you Joe! ❤️🙏"

