UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka on Khamzat Chimaev after training with him: 'He's nothing special'

UFC Light Heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka thinks welterweight and middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is 'good', but 'nothing so special'. The Czech native thought that Chimaev has 'good wrestling' and 'good cardio' after sparring with him but admittedly fails to see what all the hype is about.

The Russian has been one of the breakout fighters of 2020 after he shot into the limelight at Fight Island after defeating John Phillips and Rhys McKee in fights which were just 10 days apart. The Russian then knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds in Las Vegas.

Jiri Prochazka doesn't agree with Khamzat Chimaev hype

Khamzat Chimaev has been fast-tracked by the UFC despite having just 8 fights in his pro career. Chimaev has drawn comparisons with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for his wrestling heavy offence, apart from also hailing from Chechnya.

The 26-year-old has been booked to fight Leon Edwards, who's ranked #3 in the world in the Welterweight division. The Englishman has already beaten established names such as Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson and Rafael dos Anjos during his 8-fight win streak in the UFC.

Although Chimaev has just 3 fights in the UFC, Edwards feels a win against the Russian would earn him a shot at the welterweight title. Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Edwards said:

"Outside a title shot, I believe he’s the biggest fight. Obviously, [Jorge] Masvidal would have been good as well, but he turned the fight down. This is the biggest fight to guarantee me what’s next. That was my thinking going into this. The UFC loves him. Dana [White] loves him. They all think he can’t be beat. When I go out there and take him out, I can’t see what they can say next to give me my title shot. I’d be on a nine-fight win streak. I believe this was the fight to make and now here we are," he said.

Prochazka has been booked next against Dominick Reyes in February 2021, after the Czech Republic fighter knocked out former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir on his UFC debut.

The 28-year-old is on a 11 fight win streak from his time at Rizin where he was light heavyweight champion.