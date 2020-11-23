UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker’s coach wants him to fight Conor McGregor next

UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker is raring to go and is actively on the lookout for his next fight in the Octagon.

I'm good to go. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 4, 2020

Dan Hooker’s longtime coach Eugene Bareman recently spoke with Submission Radio and shared his thoughts on who ‘The Hangman’ should fight next:

“Conor McGregor wants to do a season," Bareman stated. "If you want to do a season you cannot just talk about it. Your management team needs to get in and demand that the season gets done. When you wanna do a season, when you want to fight regularly as my guys do in New Zealand, you have to line everything up. You need participants as well – that’s the other half of the equation. Dan Hooker will fight anybody anywhere at the drop of a dime, we’ve proven that. Let’s be a part of Conor McGregor’s season.”

The lightweight division is packed with great talent and Dan Hooker vs. Conor McGregor will surely be an interesting fight.

However, McGregor is set to rematch Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January, meaning that Hooker will have to wait for a shot at "The Notorious".

Dan Hooker's last UFC outing was in back in June, and the New Zealander likes to keep himself busy.

Earlier in the year, Hooker had taunted UFC newcomer Michael Chandler for serving as a backup for the UFC 254 main event:

If you cut a cheque to stand on a scale and flex, you're a fitness model not a fighter. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 23, 2020

A Dan Hooker versus Michael Chandler matchup would indeed be interesting as well.

As it stands, 'The Hangman' doesn't have a lot of options to go with, if he's looking to fight somebody in the Top-10. McGregor and Poirier are booked for UFC 257, while Tony Ferguson will be facing Charles Oliveira at UFC 256. Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder are unlikely to see action before the end of the year, and Justin Gaethje hasn't been making too much noise as of late.

Dan Hooker last fought in June against Dustin Poirier in perhaps the biggest fight of his career.

Hooker put on a good performance but fell short on judges' scorecards, losing via unanimous decision.

Hooker got the bout on the back of a three-fight win streak which included victories over the likes of Paul Felder, James Vick, and Al Iaquinta.

‘The Hangman’ also holds a win over current number one welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, and has won 17 out of his 20 career wins by stoppages.

Sound off in the comments section below and let us know whom would you like to see as the New Zealander’s next opponent in the Octagon.