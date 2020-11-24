UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier comments on Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira bout: ‘That’s a fun fight!’

Former interim UFC Lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is among those excited about the recently announced Charles Oliveira – Tony Ferguson bout at UFC 256 on December 12th.

Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) will face Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) at UFC 256 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas, per Dana White (@danawhite). Ferguson gets his wish to fight again before the end of 2020. Huge addition to that Dec. 12 event. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 21, 2020

Dustin Poirier recently spoke with MMA junkie and was asked how he felt about the upcoming lightweight bout:

“That’s a fun fight man, any fight Tony’s involved in, even Charles man, he is such a fun guy to watch. A finisher, a veteran, he has been around for a long time. Those two guys are gonna put on a great fight. But they can be fighting anybody and I am going to tune in. I am a competitor obviously but I am a fan of the sport and those guys are in great fights all the time…Anytime those guys are fighting I am watching and them fighting each other will be exciting.”

There were speculations that Ferguson might be booked against UFC newcomer and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Ferguson called for a fight with Chandler on December 12th, but Chandler suggested that they meet at UFC 257 in January instead.

Ferguson maintained that he would be in Las Vegas for UFC 256, and was eventually matched up with Oliveira.

UFC has said you have already accepted Another Fight ese! So @MikeChandlerMMA stop crying to @espnmma about fighting me. You want to compete against me I’ll be in Vegas Dec 12. Accept or we move on. -Champ Shit Only™️ kid ⚔️🕶 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 F’kn #AmateurHour # BeGon’Thot pic.twitter.com/Ua4p4moi8W — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 18, 2020

Ferguson is looking to recover from a devastating loss he suffered at the hands of Justin Gaethje in back in May.

Oliveira on the other hand is on a seven-fight win streak and will be looking to cement his place as a title contender with a win over a former interim champion.

Ferguson and Oliveira have a combined 47 wins via stoppage.

Dustin Poirier set to take on Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier's next octagon outing will be against former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Porier and McGregor will face off in a rematch of their 2014 encounter in what promised to be another thrilling contest in the stacked lightweight division.

McGregor knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in under two minutes to cement his place back then as a top featherweight contender.

Dustin Poirier has since added many new weapons in his arsenal and will be looking forward to avenging the loss.

With reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, the fight holds major ramifications in crowning the new king of the lightweight division.