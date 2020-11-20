UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier hints that he's going to attack Conor McGregor with a guillotine in their rematch

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier already has 7 wins via submission on his MMA resume. And it looks like the ‘Diamond’ is keen on making it 8 submissions on January 23rd, 2021 when he takes on the former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a much-anticipated rematch.

Interacting with his fans on Twitter, Dustin Poirier was asked whether he would ‘jump the gilly’ on McGregor referring to Dustin’s trademark guillotine choke that had even given Khabib trouble in their fight.

Poirier replied with a straight answer stating ‘Does a bear sh*t in the woods?’ making it very clear that he would be more than willing to attempt it during the fight.

Does a bear shit in the woods? https://t.co/A6bDwkPZi7 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 19, 2020

The fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor has been discussed since August this year. However, drawn-out negotiations between the UFC and both fighters meant it took a long time to be made official.

However, the fight is finally on after it was announced yesterday that Conor McGregor signed the bout agreement.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23. pic.twitter.com/2Pmh4MdZyj — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 19, 2020

Dustin last fought against Dan Hooker in June, winning the fight via unanimous decision in a keenly contested bout.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, knocked out Donald Cerrone in less than a minute in his last UFC outing in January earlier this year.

All four of Conor’s MMA losses have come via submission with three of them being chokes.

Advertisement

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, has 7 submission wins to his credit. However, his last submission win came in 2017, when he tapped out Anthony Pettis via a body triangle in the third round.

Dustin Poirier first fought Conor McGregor in 2014

The first fight between the two lightweight prospects took place at UFC 178 in September 2014. However, the two fought at featherweight on that occasion.

Conor McGregor emerged victorious on the night, winning the fight via knockout in the first round.

McGregor would then go from strength to strength, beating Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez to become the first simultaneous two-weight world champion in the UFC.

Dustin Poirier moved to the lightweight division after the fight and re-invented himself as a fighter, going on to capture the interim title by beating Max Holloway.

While both fighters have vastly improved their skillset since 2014, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement and lack of clarity concerning the lightweight title adds an extra angle of excitement to the rematch.