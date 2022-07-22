UFC lightweight jokingly reveals he's the "worst bully in the gym" 

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush recently stated that he is the worst bully at the gym where he trains with the likes of middleweight Marvin Vettori and others.

In an interview with The Schmo, Darius stated that Vettori hates losing and at times trains harder than usual with his sparring partners. Dariush went on to call himself the worst bully in the Kings MMA gym by saying:

"Marvin is a mad man. I think we trained and sparred on Tuesday, then he calls me like, 'I don't like it. Can we spar again?' I was like, 'Bro? Spar?' And we ended up sparring again and working little things. Him and I feel like every single practice, if we end up going at each other, it's a competition. Man does he hate losing. So, just because I know how much he hates losing, it makes me wanna beat him more. Just so I can rub it in his face. Everybody is always like, 'Hey, you don't talk much.' But man, with my friends, I might be the worst bully in the gym."

Watch Beneil Dariush talk to The Schmo:

Marvin Vettori has an important fight coming up in September when he takes on former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris. 'The Italian Dream' will enter the contest on the back of a win against Paulo Costa. 'The Reaper', meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss against Israel Adesanya.

Beneil Dariush returns to face Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280

Beneil Dariush has been out of action since his win against Tony Ferguson in May 2021. He is finally set to make his octagon return as the 33-year-old fights up-and-coming Polish fighter Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 on October 22.

Gamrot is coming off a win against Arman Tsarukyan in his last fight. The No.8 ranked fighter will look to maximize the opportunity to take on the No.6 contender and enter the top 5 of the UFC's lightweight division.

The pay-per-view card is set to take place in Abu Dhabi and is already shaping up to be one of the best fight cards of the year. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev and Aaljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw will occupy the headliner and co-main event slots with the lightweight and bantamweight titles on the line respectively.

