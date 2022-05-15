Tony Ferguson shows off new arm tattoo

Tony Ferguson is seemingly as confident as ever despite his vicious knockout loss against Michael Chandler in their lightweight bout at UFC 274. In the aftermath of the fight that transpired earlier this month, Ferguson appears to have gotten a new tattoo.

‘El Cucuy’, who already boasts impressive body art such as his iconic back tattoo, has taken to his official Twitter account to reveal his latest tattoo. Tony Ferguson tweeted a picture of his freshly-tattooed arm and posted a statement that read as follows:

“Thanks Compa For Making It Happen” Good Energy Opportunities Exist When We Create Them, Have A Great Saturday Crew - Champ -CSO- Stay Tuned”

Check out the tweet below:

For years, Ferguson was regarded by the vast majority of MMA fans and experts as the best lightweight MMA competitor in the world alongside the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, ‘El Cucuy’ has suffered a few major setbacks in recent years.

Ferguson’s 12-fight win streak was snapped by Justin Gaethje, who beat him via fifth-round TKO at UFC 249 in May 2020. Following this, 'El Cucuy' suffered a pair of unanimous decision losses to Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Additionally, in his most recent fight, Ferguson lost via second-round KO to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 on May 7th. ‘El Cucuy’ is currently on a four-fight losing streak.

Teddy Atlas hails Michael Chandler’s KO of Tony Ferguson as one of the greatest knockouts ever

In an edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas addressed Michael Chandler’s jaw-dropping stoppage of Tony Ferguson. Atlas lauded Chandler for being an amazing fighter, whilst emphasizing that ‘Iron’ seems to be finally putting it all together inside the octagon.

With regards to Chandler’s thunderous front-kick KO of Ferguson, Atlas said:

"And he went out there and scored one of the greatest knockouts that you're ever gonna see. I mean Ferguson was literally, you've said it already, he was out for minutes. And that's what I took away from that fight. Look out for Mr. Chandler."

Check out the full interview below:

Following his victory over Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler proceeded to challenge MMA megastar Conor McGregor to a welterweight (170-pound) bout. Meanwhile, despite suffering a scary knockout loss that put him out cold for a few minutes, Ferguson later reassured his fans that he’s alright.

The UFC lightweight legend has vowed to rectify his mistakes before his next octagon outing. Presently, Ferguson’s next opponent and exact comeback date are shrouded in mystery.

