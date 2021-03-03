UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has a piece of advice for Conor McGregor about leg kicks

Michael Chandler recently stated via Twitter that it is easy to check leg kicks. The former Bellator champion even went on to address Conor McGregor and asked him to get in touch for a few tips on checking leg kicks. Michael Chandler wrote:

"Checking leg kicks is easy. @thenotoriousmma. I have a few tips for you. Holler at me."

Michael Chandler has offered to share his take on leg kicks with Conor McGregor in the aftermath of the Irishman's last loss at UFC 257. Conor McGregor could no longer bear the onslaught of Dustin Poirier in the second round after his lead leg was meticulously chopped down in the first round of the main event at UFC 257.

An effective technique since the likes of Marco Ruas and Pedro Rizzo initiated it, leg kicks have become a lethal weapon for the arsenal of modern fighters. Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has said that even though the leg kicks from Dustin Poirier didn't come as a surprise, the degree of damage it did caught them unawares. In the aftermath of Conor McGregor's defeat, John Kavanagh told ESPN:

"The fact that Dustin threw it is not that surprising. It was certainly part of our training, to deal with leg kicks. How devastating a technique it was somewhat caught us out. In the gym, when you’re throwing that technique, you’re not trying to kick your partner as hard as you possibly can, and you’re also wearing shin pads, kick pads. … You can build up a false confidence – ‘I feel it, but it’s not that bad.’ Then it’s only in fighting that you get tiny gloves and no shin pads."

Michael Chandler is the UFC's new star

Michael Chandler made his UFC debut against Dan Hooker in the co-main event at UFC 257. The former Bellator champion lived up to the hype with a one-punch knockout of Dan Hooker in the very first round. The knockout earned him the Performance of the Night honors as well as applause from UFC president Dana White.

Currently ranked as the No. 4 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler will certainly look to move ahead in the queue for a title shot. Joe Rogan has proposed Conor McGregor as a potential matchup for Michael Chandler and has even suggested that Michael Chandler might beat the Notorious One.