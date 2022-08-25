"I wanna take a run at it" - UFC lightweight prospect  expresses interest in PFL

Terrance McKinney claimed his latest victory at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill against fellow lightweight fighter Erick Gonzalez. The spectacular win came after ‘T.Wrecks’ secured a beautiful rear-naked choke that marked his second submission win since joining the promotion in 2021.

Famed mixed martial arts manager Ali Abdelaziz posted a tweet clearing the myth that the promotion PFL is easy to compete in:

“People think PFL easy Pettis Rory Jeremy not of them make the Final”

Abdelaziz made his point by stating that former UFC fighters like Anthony Pettis, Jeremy Stephens and Rory MacDonald have not been able to clinch PFL gold so far. To this the 27-year-old McKinney replied with:

“PFL is legit I wanna take a run at it in the future”

The tweet, left by ‘T.Wrecks’ clearly displays his long-term intentions of eventually moving to the PFL. This could possibly be linked to the fact that fighters like former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis have spoken about the lucrative pay that PFL offers to all fighters.

With fighter pay taking center stage among fighter’s grievances, one has to wonder whether new prospects plan to simply earn their “name” in the UFC. Eventually transitioning to the PFL, where the winners of each weight class can win $1 million in prize money.

Terrance McKinney says he wants Paddy Pimblett as next opponent after UFC Fight Night win

Rising lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney has set his sights on Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett to be his next opponent. After landing a first-round submission, ‘T.Wrecks’ called out the Scouser to fight him next.

Following his big win at the Apex Center, the former LFA fighter attended the-post fight conference. During the presser, the Spokane native had this to say of his call out:

“I think it’s just right, man, the fans will love it. I think it’s just about time for us to clash. It’s just a matter of time. Even if it’s not this year, it’s going to come. Me and Paddy will headline a (UFC show). It’s going to be a sellout fight. … I need the crowd, man. I’m like Goku. I need the spirit bomb. Give me that energy. I need the crowd, Dana (White). Come on.”

Only time will tell whether Pimblett will take him up on his offer or not, but for now, Terrance Mckinney has expressed his ambitious plans in the UFC.

