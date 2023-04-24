Jared Gordon's UFC Vegas 71 bout against Bobby Green was deemed a no contest after an accidental clash of heads led to 'Flash' being knocked out.

The unranked lightweight took to Instagram to share his disappointment with the outcome:

"I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed after a long training camp where I dedicated every moment towards becoming stronger, more technical and healthy. I spent a lot of money this camp and it’s upsetting that two fights in a row I got half my paycheck."

ESPN MMA @espnmma A clash of heads between Green and Gordon leads to a no contest. #UFCVegas71 A clash of heads between Green and Gordon leads to a no contest. #UFCVegas71 https://t.co/UhLRbFn4oO

Gordon added:

"I felt so good backstage, warming up, walking out, and even fighting. I don’t understand why this is happening, two fights in a row some unique situations. I’m grateful to be surrounded by my flash army of supporters and teammates, coaches, family and friends who won’t ever let me stay down. In our sadness, we can rise up together⚡️"

Apart from the UFC Vegas 71 no contest, Gordon is referring to his UFC 282 co-main event bout against Paddy Pimblett.

The latter was declared the winner via unanimous decision despite most fighters, fans and analysts believing that 'Flash' won the bout. Gordon and Pimblett have exchanged words several times in the months following their December 2022 meeting.

Jared Gordon wants rematch with Bobby Green following UFC Vegas 71 no contest

Jared Gordon's UFC Vegas 71 meeting with Bobby Green ended early due to an accidental clash of heads. 'Flash' took to Twitter to share his desire to rematch his opponent:

"Nothing but respect for Bobby. Would love to get in the cage with him again #ufcvegas71 #ufc"

Green was not thrilled with the decision to overturn what appeared to be a first-round knockout win and shared as much in his post-fight press conference.

'King' alleged that despite the clash of heads, his opponent was still conscious, claiming that Gordon attempted to put him into a triangle while on the ground. He hinted that the UFC may be trying to cheat him out of his deserved win bonus.

Check out Bobby Green's reaction to the no-contest below:

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 Welp, that might be the last time I ask Bobby Green about his feelings #UFCVegas71 Welp, that might be the last time I ask Bobby Green about his feelings #UFCVegas71 https://t.co/BhFN6H1mh9

It's unclear if the unranked lightweight would accept a rematch after feeling disappointed with the UFC Vegas 71 no contest. He has seemingly set his sights on Paddy Pimblett, though, after sharing a post suggesting a clash between him and 'The Baddy'.

