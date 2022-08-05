"I see us both getting the knockout" - UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney gives his official prediction for Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill clash

During a recent interview, Terrance McKinney opened up on the upcoming UFC Fight Night headliner this weekend, predicting the outcome between Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos.

'T.Wrecks' joined the UFC and entered the octagon fresh off back-to-back first-round knockouts. He wasted no time in getting familiar with his new surroundings, scoring a seven-second finish in his debut bout.

While speaking about the upcoming light heavyweight clash between the dangerous Thiago Santos and the explosive Jamahal Hill, Terrance McKinney gave his opinion on who he sees walking away with their hands raised, saying:

"I got Jamahal Hill, that's my big brother. We go way back, we fought on the Contender Series together and we're both rising stars right now. I'm excited, I hope we both get the bonus [for] this card. I see us both getting the knockout and hopefully [the] extra 50gs to come with it."

The 27-year-old lightweight is scheduled to compete on the undercard of the upcoming UFC card on August 6 and hopes to make quick work of Erick Gonzalez in his push towards the top 15 of the division.

Despite losing his last fight, McKinney won over the fans with his sensational short-notice first-round display against the tough and gritty Drew Dober, so high expectations will begin surrounding him for his upcoming matchups.

Check out what the Washington-native had to say about the upcoming main event brawl between Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos in the video below:

What would a win mean for Thiago Santos?

Santos is currently enduring the worst run of form in his professional career, as he currently sits with four losses from his last five outings. With this in mind, what would a win do for the former middleweight contender?

The Brazilian was on a tear throughout a two-year period that saw him collect eight wins in nine contests, ultimately earning himself a shot at Jon Jones. An injury early in the title clash against 'Bones' forced 'Maretta' out for over a year, and he hasn't been able to recapture his performances inside the cage ever since.

A victory over the surging Hill could see Thiago Santos thrust back into title contention and place the No.6-ranked a single win away from contending for his second-ever UFC championship.

