"I just think it's his time" - UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney predicts winner of highly-anticipated bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev is preparing for his first ever shot at UFC gold when he faces Charles Oliveira later this year. Like the majority of MMA fans, Terrance McKinney has had his say on how he sees the fight playing out.

'T.Wrecks' entered the UFC on the back of three straight first-round knockout wins. He quickly got to work inside the octagon, delivering a record-breaking seven-second finish of Matt Frevola on debut. Quickly showing he's not a one-trick pony, the 27-year-old grappled his way to a submission victory in his second fight.

Speaking on arguably the most anticipated clash in recent years and a crucial one in the division he's made home, Terrance McKinney gave his opinion on the outcome of the vacant-title headliner between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev during an interview with James Lynch, saying:

"I'll have to go Charles, man. The champ. The name is Charles Oliveira, he's the champion in my eyes, I don't care what anyone says. He faced adversity and still went out there and put on an incredible performance and got the win. I just think it's his time and it'd be sick as hell if he got Khabib to come back... Everyone should want him to win so we could see that fight."

Why are fans desperate to see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev?

'Do Bronx' is on a tear throughout what many believe to be the toughest division in the UFC. While he has dispatched some of the greatest active fighters in the sport, none quite live up to the grappling credentials of Islam Makhachev.

The Russian is much less experienced against elite level talent inside the octagon, but is carrying a 10-fight win streak into the title fight that dates back to 2015. Many see the 30-year-old as Khabib Nurmagomedov's successor, and his last five wins have shown he can be one of the most dominant competitors in MMA.

In Makhachev's way of title glory is Oliveira, a dangerous Brazilian who, despite being a 3rd-degree black belt in jiu-jitsu, has fallen in love with his ability to knock opponents out.

The 32-year-old's 11-fight win streak will be put to the test in a fight that could cement his place as the greatest lightweight of all time.

