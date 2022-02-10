UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney still gunning for wrestling match against Khamzat Chimaev

It's been well over a month since Terrance McKinney called for a wrestling match with Khamzat Chimaev. While Chimaev never responded to the callout, it appears that McKinney (11-3 MMA) is determined to hit the wrestling mats with the unbeaten welterweight.

Taking to his social media, here's what McKinney wrote:

"I still want this wrestling match up"

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 I still want this wrestling match up I still want this wrestling match up https://t.co/2kjXlz9bwi

The UFC lightweight first challenged Chimaev to a wrestling match back in December 2021. This came a month after the Chechen-born Swede defeated Jack Hermansson in a freestyle wrestling match.

While fans would certainly love to see Khamzat Chimaev put his wrestling prowess on display, it doesn't seem to excite the rising welterweight star.

Who will Khamzat Chimaev fight next?

After Khamat Chimaev's dominant first-round submission victory over then-No.11-ranked Li Jingliang at UFC 267, fans have been curious about what's next for 'Borz'.

While there are several intriguing matchups for Chimaev in the division, it appears that he will finally take on a top welterweight and former title challenger Gilbert Burns. The two fighters have been involved in a back-and-forth on social media recently and teased a showdown on April 9.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev @GilbertDurinho I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish! 🤪 @GilbertDurinho I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish! 🤪

On paper, Burns will be the toughest challenge for Chimaev as the Brazilian holds victories over high-profile names such as Stephen Thompson, Tyron Woodley, and Demian Maia. The Sanford MMA product is also one of the most well-rounded fighters in his weight class and is considered an elite-level grappler.

Burns represents a big test for 'Borz'. However, a win over 'Durinho' would only advance Chimaev's meteoric rise and perhaps put him straight into a title bout against champion Kamaru Usman.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently undefeated in his MMA career and holds a perfect 10-0 record. He is considered by many to be one of the hottest prospects in the promotion and hailed as the one to dethrone the division's reigning champion.

While a fight between Chimaev and Burns has not yet been made official, it appears that the UFC is not far from finalizing the matchup and treating fans to a mouthwatering contest.

Edited by Aziel Karthak