"UFC lightweight title next" - Paddy Pimblett channels Conor McGregor energy as he reminds fans of his rise

Paddy Pimblett is coming off a TKO victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314. Recently, Pimblett shared a message on his social media that draws similarities between him and Conor McGregor.

McGregor's rise in the UFC has been inspirational to many. Early in his career, he often predicted his future, envisioning himself as a global superstar. Through impressive performances inside the Octagon, 'The Notorious' achieved the status he had always dreamed of.

Similarly, a few years ago, in an episode of The Leg It podcast, Pimblett outlined his future goals and expressed confidence in his ability to achieve them.

"I want to make enough money. I know I'm gonna make millions of pounds. I want to make enough money fighting so that, in years to come, I'll go where I want, when I want... I can't wait that I know in 10 years time,... I've got millions in the bank, and I've been a champion."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Now, as he is recognized as one of the top contenders in the UFC lightweight division, Pimblett reshared a post featuring his words from The Leg It podcast on his Instagram Stories, accompanied by an intriguing caption that reads:

"Said all this was going to happen, didn't I? UFC lightweight title is next."

Check out the Instagram story below:

Paddy Pimblett's message. [Screenshot courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Paddy Pimblett is ready to fight Conor McGregor

Since UFC 264, Conor McGregor hasn't entered the UFC octagon for a fight. Nevertheless, even though he is absent, McGregor actively participates in discussions for buzzing matchups. Most recently, he bet on Michael Chandler to win against Paddy Pimblett.

After 'The Baddy' defeated Chandler, he responded to the former UFC double champion's wager on their fight and stated:

"But as I say, anyone can get it. All the names I mentioned. And even McGregor, putting money on Chandler to win, lad. The Irish-Scouse connection, lad, he's meant to back me. And he never [did]. So if he wants it, he'll get it as well."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (7:48):

