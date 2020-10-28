UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson chooses between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones in the GOAT debate

Tony Ferguson has joined in on the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Jon Jones GOAT debate.

Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC Lightweight World Champion, stunned fans all over the world when he announced his retirement following a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last weekend.

With “The Eagle” retiring undefeated and as champion, people began to discuss his legacy and his place among the UFC’s elite, with some even placing him at the top of the heap.

While many did agree, some believed otherwise, and among those taking exception was former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

Jon Jones has been very vocal about his opinion on the GOAT debate, saying that he has accomplished more and has face far more elite-level talent than Khabib.

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad recently chimed in, saying that a 205-pound Khabib would defeat a 205-pound Jones.

Tony Ferguson, however, is on Team Jones.

The former interim UFC Lightweight Champion backed the former 205-pound king up by responding to one of Jones’ tweets about Khabib being put on a pedestal after facing just one big name in Conor McGregor.

“@jonnybones <——— This guy gets it - CSO,” said Ferguson in his trademark, obscure Twitter-speak.

CSO, as most of you El Cucuy fans would know, stands for “Champ Sh*t Only”.

Advertisement

Tony Ferguson a no-brainer as top contender in lightweight division

While Tony Ferguson is making his allegiance known, he’s also likely getting back into fighting shape, as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s departure could open up a path to the UFC Lightweight Championship.

“El Cucuy”, even after coming off a loss to Justin Gaethje, is currently the third-ranked contender in the UFC’s 155-pound division and should very well be in the mix for the title. After all, prior to the Gaethje loss, Ferguson was on a remarkable 12-fight winning streak.

Tony Ferguson has recently expressed his desire to face number two-ranked contender Dustin Poirier for the UFC Lightweight Championship, but Poirier is being linked to a January rematch with number four-ranked contender Conor McGregor.

Speaking of McGregor, Ferguson also took a shot at the former two-division titleholder, saying that he should fight somebody in the top-5 first before being given a shot at the title.

Tony Ferguson has also been linked to a possible bout against former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.