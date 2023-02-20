UFC lightweight wins hearts sharing massive success story of fellow fighters

Perhaps only a few in this modern day and age are truly happy for the achievements of their peers, and it seems UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney is one such individual.

In a recent tweet, 'T.Wrecks' shared his happiness and respect for Mexican fighters Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez for their achievements in MMA:

"These two came a long way, big respect to both of [th]em."

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155

Moreno and Rodriguez are longtime friends and are both currently UFC champions. 'The Assassin Baby' became a two-time flyweight titleholder by triumphing over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 via doctor's stoppage.

Similarly, at the pay-per-view on February 11, Rodriguez clinched the interim featherweight title by submitting Josh Emmett in the second round via triangle choke.

McKinney's heartwarming post has evidently won the hearts of numerous fans, earning a plethora of touching replies in return.

Twitter user @MaynezOctavio responded to the post with a series of heart emojis, while @FjlGranadoss showed his appreciation with an emoji of a heart followed by the Mexican flag.

'T.Wrecks' own career has, however, seen better days. Since signing with the premier American promotion in 2021, the Washington native has registered a record of 3-2. In his most recent fight, he succumbed to a knockout loss against Ismael Bonfim.

However, his recent setbacks don't seem to have affected the fighter's spirit. Despite not being able to get the best of starts to his UFC career, the 28-year-old is still hopeful of a bright future in the fight game.

UFC fighter Terrance McKinney assures that he is still evolving as a fighter

During the 136th MMA edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill opined that Terrance McKinney needs to work on his footwork and finesse:

"He's just got to work a little more finessing, footwork, footwork."

Responding to Hill's advice in a tweet, the lightweight stated that he only started training in MMA six years ago. With that, McKinney insisted that he is still evolving as a fighter.

The post also includes a video showcasing 'T.Wrecks' engaging in some footwork drills.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 🏾 🏾 I’ve only been practicing MMA for about 6 years so the evolution is still in progress I’ve only been practicing MMA for about 6 years so the evolution is still in progress 💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/SmFpvAoobu

Mckinney is a Dana White's Contender Series alum and currently holds a pro record of 13 wins against five losses. Prior to signing with the premier MMA promotion, 'T.Wrecks' fought for organizations like Front Street Fights, LFA, and CageSport among others.

