UFC line-up for tonight (April 17, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

No. 1 UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker will take on No. 8-ranked Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Vegas 24. The event will take place on Saturday, April 17th at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, Jeremy Stephens will make his return to the Octagon after taking some time off for personal reasons to face Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout.

Other fights on the action-packed main card of the event will feature former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Chase Sherman in a heavyweight battle, Abdul Razak Alhassan facing Jacob Malkoun in a middleweight contest, and Luis 'Violent Bob Ross' Pena going up against Alexander Munoz in a lightweight bout.

A featherweight fight between Ricardo Ramos and Bill Algeo was also part of the main card of the event. However, the bout has now been canceled due to Ricardo Ramos testing positive for COVID-19, an occurrence that has become far too common in the UFC in recent weeks.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos was set to welcome Brazilian UFC newcomer Josiane Nunes at bantamweight by dropping down from featherweight. However, the bout will now be a catchweight fight at 139 lbs.

UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum - Full Card

Here's the full card for UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum:

Advertisement

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Men's middleweight) - Main event

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose (Men's lightweight) - Co-main event

Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman (Men's heavyweight)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun (Men's middleweight)

Luis Pena vs. Alexander Munoz (Men's lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish (Women's flyweight)

Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino (Men's heavyweight)

Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez (Women's strawweight)

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert (Men's middleweight)

Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush (Men's lightweight)

Zarah Fairn dos Santos vs. Josiane Nunes (Catchweight)

Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak (Men's bantamweight)