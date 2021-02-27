UFC line-up for tonight (February 27, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

UFC is hosting yet another exciting event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas this Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The fight card will be headlined by heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane.

Whose side are you on? Quote tweet with your pick 📱



[ #UFCVegas20 | Saturday on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/qEoelx7l8H — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2021

Although Jon Jones is likely to get a Heavyweight title shot ahead of others once Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou fight it out at UFC 260, the winner of Saturday's bout might still find himself next in line after 'Bones'.

Who are fighting at UFC Vegas 20?

Jairzinho Rozenstruik will be coming into the battle with a clinical second-round win over Junior dos Santos at UFC 252 in August last year.

Uncannily, Ciryl Gane's last victory is also against 'Cigano'. Gane scored a win against him when the two heavyweights clashed at UFC 256.

On paper, the contest is likely to be a clash of strikers, with Rozenstruik picking up all his career victories via knockout except one. However, if the fight does go to the ground, it is Gane who has a clear advantage between the two.

Advertisement

Moving past the main event, Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev is fighting it out in a Light Heavyweight bout in the co-feature. In the already thinned-down division that the 205 pounds weight class is, Magomed Ankalaev is one of the brightest potential prospects.

Ankalaev has suffered defeat only once in his professional career which came against Paul Craig in March 2018. He is currently on a five-fight winning streak, having gone through Ion Cutelaba twice in his last two outings and both times via knockout.

Nikita Krylov, on the other hand, has 15 submissions to his name in his career, four of which came in UFC. Even though he has won three and lost two in his last two outings, Nikita Krylov can still be a force to be reckoned with inside the octagon.

Following is the full card of UFC Vegas 20:

Main Card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane - Main event (Men's Heavyweight)

Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev - Co-main event (Men's Light Heavyweight)

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Buneo Silva (Women's Flyweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera (Men's Bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder (Women's Strawweight)

Alexander Henandez vs. Thiago Moises (Men's Lightweight)

Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo (Women's Bantamweight)

Vince Chachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence (Men's Bantamweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Maxim Grishin (Men's Light Heavyweight)

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom (Men's Featherweight)