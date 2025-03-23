UFC London bonuses and aftermath: Four fighters bag $50K on a night Leon Edwards gets finished for the first time, $4.7m gate, and more

The UFC London bonuses and aftermath reveal one of the promotion's most successful Fight Night events. The main event featured English hero Leon Edwards facing Sean Brady in a welterweight bout of great importance to both men's title-challenging aspirations.

Meanwhile, the co-main event saw the aging Jan Błachowicz face rising power-puncher Carlos Ulberg in a light heavyweight scrap that ultimately fell flat. Yet, neither man managed to produce a finish. Fortunately, the main event did, with Brady submitting Edwards with a fourth-round rear-naked choke.

In doing so, he became the first fighter to ever finish Edwards, a former welterweight champion. Furthermore, it has landed 'Rocky' in his first-ever losing streak, while awarding Brady with a $50,000 Performance Bonus for his efforts. Another fighter to pocket the $50,000 Performance Bonus was Alexia Thainara.

She outwrestled and submitted the popular Molly McCann with a rear-naked choke in round of their women's strawweight clash. In yet another 115-pound bout, Shauna Bannon also earned a $50,000 Performance Bonus for her armbar against Puja Tomar in a second-round comeback after surviving a scary knockdown.

Despite failing to finish Gunnar Nelson, Kevin Holland still scored a knockdown in round one and was one-half of a thrilling contest that he won via unanimous decision. For his efforts, he too was awarded a $50,000 Performance Bonus. Unfortunately, there was no Fight of the Night honor this evening.

As far as the UFC London gate, combat sports figure Jed I. Goodman disclosed the sum on X/Twitter as $4.71 million or $4,711,410 to be exact. This distinguishes UFC London as the highest grossing UFC Fight Night event in the promotion's history.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, their countrymen and chosen favorites on the night failed to score wins in front of a crowd of 18,583 in the O2 Arena. Many of the fighters will return to the drawing board, save for McCann, who announced her retirement in the octagon yet another setback in a career that never panned out.

However, for Edwards, who still fancies himself the world's best welterweight, UFC London has likely been a lesson, revealing the areas of his game he must continue to work on.

