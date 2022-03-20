Dana White reacts to Tom Aspinall calling out Tai Tuivasa after submitting Alexander Volkov at UFC London

UFC president Dana White has shared his thoughts on UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall calling out Tai Tuivasa for a fight after his victory in the main event.

After the end of the UFC event in London, White was interviewed by Caroline Pearce for BT Sport. During the chat, the UFC president was asked for his opinion on a potential heavyweight clash between 'Bam Bam' and Aspinall. White responded by saying:

"I don't know. I mean, we gotta go home and look and see what's next, but, you know, obviously those are the kind of guys [Tai Tuivasa] you should be calling out. He's [Tom Aspinall] gonna end up in the top five after this performance." said Dana White.

Watch the full interview below:

Aspinall went toe-to-toe against Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 204. The 28-year-old made quick work of his opponent and submitted him in the opening minutes of the fight.

In his post-fight interview, Aspinall called out Tuivasa for a fight in the UK.

Watch the post-fight interview below:

Tom Aspinall explains the reasoning behind his callout

During his time at the post-fight press conference, Tom Aspinall revealed the motivation behind calling out 'Bam Bam' for a fight. The 28-year-old praised the Australian's style and said the matchup would be a delight for MMA fans.

"The reason why I called out Tai is, first of all, I'm a massive fan of his style. Second of all, massive fan of his personality. The crowd goes wild when he fights and apparently, the crowd goes wild when I fight. So, me and him in the UK, come on bro, what a good time that would be. Let's line it up [for] next UK card, get me and Tai on, please," said Aspinall.

Both Tuivasa and Aspinall are currently riding five-fight win streaks in the UFC. There is a possible scenario where the two heavyweights could be matched up next for a potential number one contender's fight.

Watch Aspinall's post-fight press conference below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari