"We got every Russian out of there" - Dana White says COVID-19 situation was far worse than Russia-Ukraine war for the UFC 

Dana White has come out and stated that the Covid-19 pandemic was more difficult to handle for the UFC compared to the on-going Russia-Ukraine war.

Ahead of the UFC event in London, Dana White sat down for an interview with Robbie Fox for Barstool Sports. At one point during the 20-mintue long conversation, White was asked about the complications faced by him and the promotion while getting the Russian fighters to London amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The 52-year-old said that despite the tough circumstances, they managed to get every fighter from Russia to England for the March 19 event. White added that the circumstances were much tougher at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as things were changing at a very fast pace.

"First of all, we always have visa issues... But one thing I must say, think about what's going on right now [Russia-Ukraine war], we got every Russian out of there and you know, they're all fighting on the card... After Covid, when Covid started shutting down things, it all happened so fast. I tell you the stories from back when it went down. I would literally get all this stuff done, would leave work, drive home, by the time I got home, everything we had just planned would be [cancelled]," said Dana White.

Many UFC fights got cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020

One of the biggest fights to never take place in the UFC is Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. For years, fans had been yearning for this fight. After several cancelations, it appeared the two lightweights would finally feach other at UFC 249 in April 2020. However, the Covid-19 virus hit the world and everything changed.

Due to travel restrictions, Nurmagomedov was unable to leave Russia and the fight again failed to come to fruition. Ferguson went on to fight Justin Gaethje in May of that year for the interim title.

'El Cucuy' ended up losing the fight via TKO in the fifth round. This made the possibility of a fight with 'The Eagle' even bleaker. Nurmagomedov then retired from the sport in October 2021 and the fans never got to see him and Ferguson throw down inside an octagon.

Gilbert Burns was scheduled to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 251. However, 'Durinho' contracted Covid-19 and had to pull out of the fight.

Jorge Masvidal stepped in on short-notice and ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision.

One exciting matchup that never got to see the light of day was Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards. The two were matched up to fight in December 2020 but Edwards tested positive for the coronavirus. The fight was re-scheduled for January 2021 but this time, it was Chimaev who got hit with Covid-19 and the fight had to be canceled.

