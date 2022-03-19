Darren Till reveals who he wants to fight next

Darren Till has revealed who he’d like to face in his next fight. The Liverpool native fielded multiple questions at a Q&A session ahead of the UFC London event that’s set to take place on March 19th.

During this session, ‘The Gorilla’ asserted that he’d like to fight perennial UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall next. An individual took to the mic and noted that Darren Till had indicated that he’s likely to take a couple of months and hopefully come back after that. On that note, he asked the fan-favorite UFC fighter who he’d like to face in his next fight. Till responded by stating:

“Uriah Hall. Just come after one, two, three, can we just say, ‘F**k Uriah Hall.’? Can we do that? Yeah? One, two, three.”

Following this, some of the people in attendance at the fan Q&A session asserted, ‘F**k Uriah Hall.’ John Gooden, the Q&A session host, chimed in and asked Darren Till what Hall had done to deserve that. Till replied by saying:

“Because he called me out. I’ve never dodged any fight, John. Listen, I’m coming off two losses. You know, the loss before that was to (Robert) Whittaker, probably the second-best, if not him and (Israel) Adesanya, the best middleweights on earth. I’ve never dodged a fight. I’ve come up to middleweight and fought the two best middleweights at the time: (Kelvin) Gastelum and Whittaker. So, if he (Hall) wants to fight me, he wants to say I’m scared, I wanna fight him next.”

Watch Darren Till’s fan Q&A session in the video below:

Uriah Hall believes Darren Till is evading him

In an interview with The Schmo last month, Hall suggested that Till had been avoiding a fight against him. He indicated that a fight between himself and ‘The Gorilla’ made sense, given their current standing in the UFC middleweight division.

This elicited a series of tweets from Till, who explained that he’ll return and fight Hall once he’s back to a hundred percent, given his recent struggles with injuries. Furthermore, Hall has now fired back at Till's 'F**k Uriah Hall' dig with the following tweet:

Hall is set to face Andre Muniz at UFC Fight Night on April 16th. Meanwhile, Till continues to train alongside Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Gustafsson, and other notable fighters from Sweden’s Allstars Training Center ahead of his return. Till’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially announced.

