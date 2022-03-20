"Can't wait to see you again" - Jamahal Hill reacts to former opponent Paul Craig's incredible submission win over Nikita Krylov at UFC London

Jamahal Hill reacted to Paul Craig's stunning submission win over Nikita Krylov at UFC London.

Craig earned his fourth straight win in the promotion with his victory against Krylov. He came into the contest on the back of a TKO win over Jamahal Hill. Craig registered a submisison win from the back against Krylov tonight, which prompted 'Sweet Dreams' to react as he wrote:

"1 mistake and that's all bearjew needs!!! Can't wait to see u again at the top!!!"

Craig put an end to Hill's undefeated professional record when the two fighters collided at UFC 263. Hill was left with a dislocated arm. It was one of the most gruesome injuries fans have seen a fighter suffer inside the octagon in recent times.

Craig has shown his superior submission skills on multiple occasions inside the octagon. He put it on display once again in his win over Krylov, as the 34-year-old managed to earn his 13th career win by submission against his Ukrainian counterpart. Krylov has now suffered two consecutive losses inside the octagon and his third defeat in his last four UFC fights.

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill 2: set to happen down the road?

Hill has bounced back from his UFC 263 loss with two back-to-back first-round knockout wins against Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker. He is currently ranked No.10 in the light heavyweight division.

Craig, on the other hand, extended his winning streak to four tonight and is currently the 11th ranked light heavyweight in the UFC.

'Bearjew' currently possesses a professional record of 16-4 and is making his way into the upper echelon of the light heavyweight division of the UFC. Hill's record is at 10-1 and 'Sweet Dreams' has proved why he is considered one of the best prospects in the light heavyweight division.

Both fighters are rising up the ranks and are very close in the rankings. So, it's highly likely that they will cross paths at some point in the near future. Hill will look to prove that he has learned his lessons from their first fight, while Craig will be determined to establish that he is indeed the better fighter between the two. Whether a rematch takes place down the line remains to be seen.

