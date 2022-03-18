UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (March 19, 2022)?

The UFC is finally returning to the UK for its upcoming Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall event. The action will go down this Saturday, March 19 and the fight fans are in for a treat.

UFC London will be headlined by an explosive heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov. 'Drago' is currently ranked No. 6 in the division with Aspinall five spots below at No. 11. The fight will present a huge opportunity for the Englishman, who has looked impressive since arriving in the promotion.

The co-headliner will see No. 7-ranked featherweight Arnold Allen take on Dan Hooker, who is returning to the 145 lb division following a 1-3 slump at lightweight. 'The Hangman' will desperately be looking for a win against the 28-year-old, who is unbeaten in his last 10 fights.

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall - Television and Live Streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to the promotion's events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). It will also be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

