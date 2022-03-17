"I'm half-a-child compared to you, you old bas***d" - Paddy Pimblett responds to Kazula Vargas calling him a "child"

Leading into his highly-anticipated showdown this weekend, Paddy Pimblett replied to Rodrigo Vargas' recent comments with an insult and the promise of a stoppage win.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion is preparing to make his second octagon appearance when he fights on the main card at UFC London this Saturday. The controversial athlete is incredibly skilled no matter where the fight takes place and carries power in his striking, alongside a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

During a recent episode of his BaddyTV YouTube series, Paddy Pimblett took the time to respond to his opponent, who recently called him a "child." He claimed he'll gain the Mexican's respect after their fight, saying:

"He's [Rodrigo Vargas] meant to have said that I'm overrated and I'm a child. Well, I'm half-a-child compared to you, you old bas***d. We'll see if I'm overrated on Saturday night won't we Vargas. We'll see Rodrigo when you're the one on the canvas tapping or unconscious."

The 27-year-old has always exuded confidence and believes fans are going to see the best version of himself they've ever seen. The addition of a nutritionist, a strength & conditioning coach, and the incorporation of Taekwondo into his game all but guarantees that the new version of the Brit will be the greatest one yet.

Vargas, meanwhile, will be hoping to kick on from his decision win over Zhu Rong last year and steal the Englishman's hype in the process. Earning seven knockouts and three submissions in his 12 pro wins, the 36-year-old will be relying on his finishing ability to help him get the job done on March 19.

Check out what Paddy 'The Baddy' had to say about his opponent in the video below (8:03):

Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall and the rest of the British fighters at UFC London

Getting ready to headline his first UFC event, Tom Aspinall hopes to leapfrog the entire division when he faces towering and rangy heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov.

Arnold Allen, meanwhile, will have a tough task when he meets Dan Hooker in the co-main event. Before that fight, Paddy Pimblett will look to bypass the threat of Rodrigo Vargas and further improve his fanbase this Saturday.

Despite wanting to fight Pimblett, Ilia Topuria first has to get through the slick striking game of Jai Herbert. The pair are slated to open this weekend's main card inside the O2 Arena.

Other British athletes include the lovable Molly McCann, jiu-jitsu wizard Paul Craig, and unbeaten prospects Mohammad Mokaev and Jack Shore.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Harvey Leonard