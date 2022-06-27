UFC London prelim fighter demands to be put on the main card 

Muhammad Mokaev wants to be shifted to the main card of UFC London in July.

The promotion will return to London for the second time this year after a massively successful event back in March. The upcoming card in England's capital, headlined by Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, will take place at The O2 arena in London, England, on July 22.

Mokaev, who was originally born in Dagestan but moved to the United Kingdom as a boy, wants to perform under the brightest lights in front of a sold-out crowd. The flyweight prospect is scheduled to fight Charles Johnson in a preliminary card matchup.

Mokaev, however, isn't satisfied to have earned a spot in the prelims. He wants to feature on the main card instead. The undefeated fighter recently took to Twitter to urge the promotion to put him on the main card.

"Waht is this? put me on main card"

Muhammad Mokaev envisions another highlight-reel performance at UFC London

The upcoming fight against Johnson will mark Mokaev's second octagon appearance.

In his promotional debut back in March, the 21-year-old picked up a stunning first-round submission win against Cody Durden, finishing the American in just 58 seconds.

Mokaev will be looking to extend his unbeaten run in the promotion with another big win on July 22. During an interview with MMA Junkie, the UK fighter said thyat he loves to put on a show for the fans and claimed he will once again try to pick up a highlight-reel finish in his next fight.

"The arena is going to stand up again, the same as last time. So people remember the fight. I”ll always do something that they remember. That’s why they [people] know me since amateur days."

Watch the interview below:

The July 23 will be headlined by a crucial heavyweight encounter between ranked contenders Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall is undefeated in the promotion, with an impressive five-fight winning streak.

If he manages to defeat Blaydes in front of his home fans on July 22, Aspinall will find himself within touching distance of a title shot.

