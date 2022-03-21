"That would be the move if I was him" - Israel Adesanya reveals who Tom Aspinall should have called out instead of Tai Tuivasa after UFC London win

Israel Adesanya has revealed who Tom Aspinall should’ve called out after defeating Alexander Volkov at UFC London. Aspinall submitted Volkov in the very first round of their main event heavyweight matchup and proceeded to call out Australia’s Tai Tuivasa for his next fight.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Adesanya indicated that Tuivasa has recently been lobbying for a fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Adesanya opined that since Tuivasa has been trying to fight Miocic, Aspinall should’ve called out Ciryl Gane instead. Intriguingly, Gane, a former interim UFC heavyweight champion, was in attendance at the UFC London event.

Adesanya stated:

“Told you, homeboy [Tom Aspinall] is that dude. He’s that dude. Who would I like to see him fight next? I wanna see Ciryl Gane, since he’s in the crowd. He should have called out Ciryl Gane, not Tai [Tuivasa]. He should have called out Ciryl Gane because he’s right there. Tai’s already trying to fight Stipe [Miocic] or looking to fight Stipe [Miocic].”

He added:

“So, yeah, that’s the fight. If he really wants to be bad about it, he should have called out Ciryl Gane because he was right there in the crowd as well and he doesn’t have a fight. And also, the heavyweight champ [Francis Ngannou] right now is out from recovering from his surgery. So, that would be the move if I was him.”

Watch Israel Adesanya's live reaction to UFC London below:

Ciryl Gane on a potential fight against Tom Aspinall

Prior to Tom Aspinall’s incredible performance at Saturday’s UFC London event, Ciryl Gane addressed a possible future fight between himself and the Englishman. Speaking to BT Sport, ‘Bon Gamin’ asserted that he’d be open to fighting Aspinall at some point down the line, saying:

"This is not a question... So I'm here for a long years and him also, so of course we are going to fight one day together, with pleasure. This is a sport, I love that."

Watch Ciryl Gane's interview with BT Sport below:

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently underwent knee surgery and is likely to be out of action for about nine months. UFC president Dana White has claimed that the promotion could schedule an interim title fight in Ngannou’s absence.

White also pointed out that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could make his long-awaited heavyweight debut this year. Over the past few weeks, the MMA community has been rife with speculation that the UFC could book a Jones-Miocic interim heavyweight title matchup.

Nevertheless, as of this writing, neither Jones’ nor Miocic’s next opponents and exact comeback dates have been officially announced.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Who wins that fight? Jon Jones is "game" to fight Stipe MiocicWho wins that fight? Jon Jones is "game" to fight Stipe Miocic 👀Who wins that fight? https://t.co/mKL5ZCfwyc

Edited by C. Naik