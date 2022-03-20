Who did Paddy Pimblett call out?

Paddy Pimblett has shockingly called out Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg after his win over Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall in London, England.

'Kazula' Vargas started out aggressively in the opening round and even clipped the Scouser with some good shots. However, Pimblett managed to control him on the ground, eventually finishing him off with a rear naked choke.

Many expected Pimblett to name a lightweight contender as his next opponent after securing his second promotional win at UFC Fight Night 204 this Saturday. Considering his altercation with Ilia Topuria and the fact that 'El Matador' called 'The Baddy' out following his win over Jai Herbert, some anticipated a reply from Pimblett during his own octagon interview.

However, 'The Baddy' never mentioned anybody from the UFC. Instead, he set his sights on American tech magnate Mark Zuckerberg.

In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Pimblett said:

"Mark Zuckerberg, lad I'm gonna punch your head in. I'm sick of you, lad, you know what I mean? I'm sick of you [for] shutting my Instagram account down. When all I do is help charities, and help people with mental health problems. You are the biggest bully in the world, lad."

Watch Pimblett's full octagon interview below:

Paddy Pimblett could be headlining a UFC main event next

The atmosphere at the O2 Arena was undeniable after Paddy Pimblett submitted 'Kazula' Vargas. UFC president Dana White admitted post-fight that 'The Baddy' was already generating an overwhelming amount of interest leading up to the event.

In his post-fight press conference, White said:

“I’ll give you an example: On my Instagram, I posted the faceoffs yesterday for the heavyweight fight [Aspinall vs. Volkov]," White revealed. "That did 120,000 views. Paddy’s faceoff did 1.3 million. So all the talk going into the fight about his walkout and all this s***, listen, it’s real. This kid’s got a ton of hype behind him and tonight he showed everybody that he’s the real deal."

The UFC boss further revealed that Pimblett's numbers certainly show that he could be a pay-per-view star. Moreover, White hinted that 'The Baddy' could headline a UFC Fight Night event soon.

Watch Dana White talk about Paddy Pimblett below:

