"I'll not be censored" - Paddy Pimblett slams Instagram after his account gets disabled once again

Paddy Pimblett recently revealed why his Instagram account was disabled.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett claimed that an Instagram user posted a negative comment on a video that he posted. The video was aimed at raising funds for a child who was fighting for his life. 'The Baddy' stated that he reported the comment but Instagram did not act upon it. He added that upon replying to the comment himself, his account got disabled yet again.

The Englishman lashed out at Instagram, accusing the platform of supporting bullies and trolls. He said:

"Instagram has let the bullies and the trolls win. I won't let Instagram sent to me. I won't let them not stand up for people who can't stand up for themselves. So, Instagram f**k you. I'll not be censored. Instagram and Facebook's community guidelines are a joke, they are a disgrace. They just allow people to be attacked, bullied, harrassed and they don't do nothing about it."

Pimblett made his promotional debut last year against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till, where he secured a first-round knockout victory. The Brit's next bout is slated for March 19 at the UFC Fight Night event in London, where he will face Rodrigo Vargas.

Paddy Pimblett takes a jibe at his online trolls

Paddy Pimblett has had his fair share of run-ins with trolls online. In an episode of his podcast Chattin Pony with Paddy The Baddy, Pimblett slammed those who claimed that his last UFC fight was an easy win as his opponent was not up to the mark.

'The Baddy' said:

“It annoys me when I see people online saying, people have being saying about my latest opponent lad, ‘Oh, he’s fighting a bum.’ You can’t sit on your f***ing couch and call someone a bum lad, when you’d never have the balls in your life to get in there. So don’t ever call anyone that has got the balls, a bum."

Pimblett boasts a professional record of 17-3. Interestingly, the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion had turned down the UFC twice before in his career, revealing that he wasn’t ready to move to the premier MMA organization in the world at such a young age.

