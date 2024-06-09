UFC Louisville: Dominick Reye vs. Dustin Jacoby: Full video highlights

The co-main event of UFC Louisville featured a light heavyweight showdown between Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby. The event was held on June 8 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reyes entered the bout on a four-fight skid in the UFC with three of those losses coming via knockout.

Jacoby, on the other hand, had also lost three out of his last four bouts before the UFC Louisville event.

Check out the two light heavyweights facing off after the weigh-ins below:

The fight turned out to be a short-lived affair as 'The Devastator' scored a knockout in the opening round.

The fight marked Reyes' first UFC victory since October 2019.

