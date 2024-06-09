  • home icon
  UFC Louisville: Dominick Reye vs. Dustin Jacoby: Full video highlights

UFC Louisville: Dominick Reye vs. Dustin Jacoby: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Jun 09, 2024 03:37 GMT
Dominick Reyes locked horns against Dustin Jacoby [Image courtesy: @domreyes24 on Instagram]
Dominick Reyes locked horns against Dustin Jacoby. [Image courtesy: @domreyes24 on Instagram]

The co-main event of UFC Louisville featured a light heavyweight showdown between Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby. The event was held on June 8 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reyes entered the bout on a four-fight skid in the UFC with three of those losses coming via knockout.

Jacoby, on the other hand, had also lost three out of his last four bouts before the UFC Louisville event.

Check out the two light heavyweights facing off after the weigh-ins below:

The fight turned out to be a short-lived affair as 'The Devastator' scored a knockout in the opening round.

The fight marked Reyes' first UFC victory since October 2019.

