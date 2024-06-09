UFC Louisville: Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby: Live round-by-round updates

The co-main event at UFC Louisville pits the No.15-ranked Dominick Reyes against Dustin Jacoby.

Reyes' career has seen better days. Once touted as the next big thing in the light heavyweight division following his closely contested unanimous decision loss to Jon Jones, 'The Devastator' is currently on a four-fight skid.

What is concerning is that Reyes has lost his last three fights via knockout, bringing into question whether he deserves to be on the 205-pound rankings. A win against the unranked Jacoby is a non-negotiable for the 34-year-old if he is to reaffirm his place in the division.

The other half of the main event, Jacoby too is having a less-than-ideal run in the UFC. While the 'Dana White's Contender Series' alumnus showed early promise, he has suffered several setbacks in recent years.

'The Hanyak' is 2-3 in his last five with his latest octagon outing ending in a unanimous decision loss to Alonzo Menifield. Jacoby is in desperate need of a win this weekend.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Jacoby is a -238 favorite over Reyes (+195 underdog).

Catch the final face-off between Dominick Reyes and Dustin Jacoby below:

UFC Louisville: Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby

Round 1:

Reyes opens up with a body kick. He connects with a right hand. Jacoby unloads a leg kick. Another leg kick unbalances Reyes momentarily.

Jacoby is the aggressor so far, walking down his opponent. A powerful right hand lands for Jacoby up top, and Reyes counters with a left hand of his own. Jacoby is on wobbled legs. Reyes connects with a knee to the head and drops his opponent. Jacoby gets back up, but another flurry of shots by 'The Devastator' forces the referee to call a stop to the fight.

'The Devastator' wins his first fight since 2019.

Official Result: Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby via KO (2:00 of Round 1)

Watch Dominick Reyes celebrate his win below:

