UFC may return to China with Zhang Weili headlining PPV event against compatriot Yan Xiaonan

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili and her compatriot Yan Xiaonan could potentially headline a pay-per-view event in China, marking the UFC's return to the country.

At UFC 288, Xiaonan demonstrated her incredible abilities and emerged victorious against Jessica Andrade.

Fans were captivated by the Chinese fighter's performance against Andrade, which saw her secure a KO finish early in the first round. Xiaonan showed her talent by countering Andrade's aggressive punches with a powerful overhand right.

The biggest moment of Yan Xiaonan's career couldn't have gone better! #UFC288

This astonishing victory left the entire UFC community stunned, prompting numerous fans to share their reactions on Twitter. Many expressed their awe at the impressive manner in which the Chinese fighter secured her win.

Thanks to this remarkable victory, Xiaonan has ascended the ranks of the UFC women's strawweight division and currently holds the No. 3 spot.

Irrespective of the timing of its occurrence, UFC President Dana White has expressed his belief that a showdown between Weili and Xiaonan would constitute a significant triumph for the promotion in the Asian markets.

UFC China: Yan Xiaonan's response regarding a potential championship fight against her fellow countrywoman, Zhang Weili.

In the strawweight division, UFC 288 main card featured an intense fight between Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan. Andrade, coming off a loss against Erin Blanchfield, faced Xiaonan, who had recently won her last fight against Mackenzie Dern.

Yan Xiaonan stunned the whole world when she secured a TKO victory at 2:20 of round one.

In the post-fight interview, when responding to the questions asked by journalists, Xiaonan expressed her desire for a title shot, she replied:

“I don't now what the plan for Weili's side, if she has other fight booked. But if they gave me the chance, I'll definitely fight for the bout. Because when I step in the octagon, my goal is just the championship."

Answering the question of who would be the fan favorite if the two Chinese fighters faced each other in their home turf, Xiaonan replied with:

"Because Zhang Weili is the champion, I think she’s more favored by the Chinese fans. Now, there are a lot of Chinese fans who criticize me. They don’t like me. I cannot share the love with Zhang Weili, so I just want to shut them up.”

Catch Yan Xiaonan's comments below (1:50):

