Conor McGregor insists Spider-Man "knows what's up" in promotional post for TIDL Sport

Conor McGregor has put forth a rather hilarious Instagram post promoting the TIDL (Tenacity, Intensity, Dedication, and Lifestyle) Sport brand. TIDL Sport is a line of sports recovery products that McGregor has been involved with over the past few years.

In his most recent Instagram post, the Irishman shared a photograph of a person donning a Spider-Man costume.

The individual in the costume appears to be checking a TIDL product standing next to a store shelf. Highlighting the bizarreness and hilarity of the image, McGregor attached the following statement to his post:

“Even Spider-Man knows what’s up! @tidlsport @walmart”

Check out McGregor’s Instagram post below:

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, last competed in July 2021 in a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier. The fight witnessed the former two-division champion suffer a gruesome leg injury and lose via first-round TKO.

The UFC megastar has been working towards his recovery ever since. McGregor is reportedly expected to return to the octagon for his next MMA bout in February or March of 2023.

Alternatively, there’s lately been widespread speculation that McGregor’s next combat sports contest could be a boxing match, a rematch of his 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Presently, McGregor’s next opponent and comeback date remain shrouded in mystery.

Javier Mendez believes Conor McGregor should face Nate Diaz in their trilogy matchup next

Speaking to The Schmo, Javier Mendez recently suggested that he’d love to see Michael Chandler serve as Conor McGregor’s opponent in the latter’s comeback fight.

However, The Schmo highlighted the possibility of McGregor facing Diaz in their trilogy fight. Both fighters are 1-1 in their series of welterweight bouts against each other, Mendez approved of the idea and said:

"Nate Diaz is a good one too. You can't say nothing about Nate, look what Nate did in his last fight in performance. He didn't get the W but he got the W. He got the W in everybody's eyes, they came out clapping, cheering. He's the dog in that fight. You put him into the equation, okay my choice? Nate. Hands down Nate. ... Because I already know, guaranteed barnburner. Both the fights were barnburners."

Watch the full interview with Javier Mendez below:

Diaz is currently involved in a contract dispute with the UFC, having accused the organization of delaying the final fight on his current contract. The Stockton native has gone as far as asking for his UFC release, insinuating that he’d rather go box YouTube megastar Jake Paul.

Needless to say, it’s unclear as to whether a potential Nate Diaz matchup would be the next move for Conor McGregor when he does make his highly-anticipated comeback from his ongoing injury hiatus.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs

