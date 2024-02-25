UFC Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval: Full video highlights

Brandon Royval and former champion Brandon Moreno headlined UFC Mexico in a flyweight showdown. The clash took place on Feb. 24 and Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico served as the venue for the event.

Before the event, Moreno was last seen in action at UFC 290 where he competed against Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight throne. 'The Assassin Baby' came up short night and lost the contest via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 46-49, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of 'The Cannibal'.

Royval's last UFC outing was also against Pantoja for the flyweight belt. The two faced off at UFC 296 and Pantoja emerged victorious in that encounter via a dominant unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the contest 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 in favor of the champion.

The main event on Feb. 24 was a rematch as the two 125-pounders first locked horns at UFC 255 in November 2020. Moreno went on to score a first-round knockout that night.

Check out the two athletes walking their way into the arena for UFC Mexico below:

The fight started on a slow note but both athletes managed to land shots in the opening round.

The action picked up as the fight progressed and both fighters increased their output.

The UFC Mexico main event went the 25-minute distance. In the end, Royval was declared the winner via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 48-47, 46-49 and 48-47 in favor of "Raw Dawg'.

