"He thinks he's like a God" - UFC middleweight Bruno Silva on why he admires Robert Whittaker but not Israel Adesanya

Bruno Silva has revealed why he's a fan of Robert Whittaker but has reservations about reigning champion Israel Adesanya.

The middleweight standout said he enjoys watching Whittaker due to his style. He added that he isn't a fan of Adesanya, who "thinks he's like a God." The Brazilian is also convinced Whittaker will avenge his loss to Adesanya in their upcoming rematch. Speaking with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Silva stated through a translator:

"I admire the style of Robert Whittaker and believe Robert will win the fight against Israel Adesanya. I don't like the way Israel thinks he's like a God or something like that. And for me, this division is the (hardest) division in the whole UFC and Israel needs to work a lot."

Silva isn't the only one who believes 'The Last Stylebender' acts like he's better than he really is. In a previous interview with The Daily Telegraph, Whittaker expressed similar sentiments by saying Adesanya is "definitely not a God. He's a very good fighter, sure. But he's not as good as he thinks he is."

Adesanya defeated Whittaker at UFC 243 in a middleweight title unification bout. The two are reportedly expected to run it back in 2022.

Meanwhile, Silva will be in action at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont on Saturday, November 16. He will look to extend his streak to five wins against Andrew Sanchez on the event's preliminary card.

Bruno Silva says Israel Adesanya is no Anderson Silva

Fans have proclaimed Israel Adesanya as the second coming of UFC legend Anderson Silva. The Kiwi fighter has drawn comparisons to the former longtime 185-pound champion due to their similarities as striking savants and dominant champions.

But as far as 'Blindado' is concerned, Adesanya is not worthy of being likened to the legendary Brazilian. The 32-year-old said:

"Israel is not a big name like people say. He has a lot of resemblance to Anderson Silva. He's an excellent fighter, yes. But when he lost his fight (at light heavyweight) he showed... He doesn't have jiu-jitsu, he's not a strong guy on the floor. And sure he's a good striker, but just for points, not for knockouts."

