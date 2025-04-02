UFC middleweight called a "f*cking unit" by Sean Strickland in the wake of viral '500+ pounds' deadlifting video

Sean Strickland labeled Michel Pereira a "f*cking unit" after the UFC middleweights lifted weights together. Pereira, the number fourteen-ranked UFC middleweight, trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Nevada, alongside Strickland.

The teammates recently shared a video on social media of them lifting weights. Strickland wasn't able to deadlift the 500+ pounds setup, while Pereira completed the task several times.

Pereira re-posted the footage on his temporary Instagram story and added the following caption:

"Thank you my brother for always helping me with training ! @stricklandmma"

Strickland re-posted Pereira's message and added this caption:

"500+ lbs.... f*cking unit"

Sean Strickland's Instagram story

Michel Pereira is a former UFC welterweight who committed to the middleweight division in 2023. The Brazilian started with consecutive first-round finishes against Andre Petroski, Michal Oleksiejczuk, and Ihor Potieria.

In October 2024, Pereira suffered a setback in the division due to a fifth-round TKO defeat against Anthony Hernandez. The 31-year-old looks to bounce back against Abus Magomedov during a fight night event in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 26.

Watch the footage of Pereira deadlifting 500+ pounds below:

Sean Strickland starts "actually sparring" again following his second loss against Dricus du Plessis

On February 8, Sean Strickland had an opportunity to regain the UFC middleweight title in a rematch against Dricus du Plessis. Strickland couldn't overcome Du Plessis' unorthodox fighting style and suffered a unanimous decision in the UFC 312 main event.

In late March, Strickland officially started sparring again and had this to say on his temporary Instagram story:

"Alright guys. First day back to actually sparring. Nose a little sore, a little sore, but it feels real f*cking good to be back and have a purpose again."

Sean Strickland initially captured the UFC middleweight title with a shocking unanimous decision win against Israel Adesanya. He wasn't able to defend his throne as Dricus du Plessis defeated him in their first meeting.

Strickland remains in the UFC middleweight title picture as the number two-ranked contender. The 34-year-old is expected to return to the Octagon later this year against a fellow top 185-pound contender.

Watch Strickland's reaction after losing against Du Plessis for a second time below:

