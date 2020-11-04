Israel Adesanya was impressed by the UFC Performance Institute at Las Vegas. The UFC Middleweight champion is in America to corner his City Kickboxing Teammate Carlos Ulberg who is competing against Bruno Oliveira in the Dana White's Contender Series.

Adesanya, a big Anime and comic book fan, compared the Performance Institute to Professor Xavier's Institute for Gifted Youngsters in Marvel's X-Men comic book series.

Speaking on Twitter, he said:

"The @UFCPI is the #xavierinstituteforgiftedyoungsters. Shoutout to the staff there who go above and beyond helping out anyway they can to make us better #Xmen"

The UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada is undoubtedly one of the best state-of-the-art gyms in the world. The 15-acre, 184,000 square-foot campus has been hosting all the UFC fights in America since the pandemic began.

The facility contains cutting edge technological innovations such as nap pods, laser light therapy pod, DEXA machine, saunas and Cryosense chambers. Apart from the technology, the facility is managed by experts in strength and conditioning, nutrition, physical therapy and, of course, MMA.

The vice-president of the UFC Performance Institute speaking to Forbes in 2017 said:

"We aren't just a physical training center, we provide educational summits and messaging around media training, life skills, social media and more.

"This is not meant to be a revenue generator. It never will be. We want to position ourselves as a global leader in human performance right alongside the NFL and the English Premier League."

Israel Adesanya, who defended his title against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, has already found his next opponent in light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz. Adesanya wanted to fight Jared Cannonier, but the American was outclassed by Robert Whittaker in a number one contender fight at UFC 254.

Israel Adesaya knocked out Whittaker to secure the undisputed title middleweight title at UFC 243 and isn't interested in the rematch at the moment.

The 31-year-old, however, is expecting to fight Whittaker again in the future:

"I’ll probably see him again in New Zealand again down the line and it’s one of those things, you don’t push or force…I get it, I get it," he said.