UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya jokes with a fan asking about his 'flabby right pec'

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn't lack a sense of humor and that fact is quite apparent in his social media posts.

Recently, sensational news outlet TMZ posted a picture from UFC 253 with Israel Adesanya’s puffed-up ‘flabby right pec’.

The UFC champion was quick to respond to the picture, stating: ‘My doctor says I smoke too much weed.' Fans found it humorous that Adesanya was blaming smoking too much marijuana on the bizarre injury.

When a Twitter user wanted to know what ‘strain’ of marijuana Adesanya smokes, he replied: “Itty Bitty T*tty Committee.” His tweet was accompanied by the image of Adesanya that had been shared by TMZ.

Lol.

itty bitty titty committee. https://t.co/S3D86ZDKNc — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 6, 2020

The reply entertained many fans on Twitter and further showcased the wit that makes Adesanya such a charismatic personality.

Israel Adesanya set to take on Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title in March next year

Earlier in the week, Dana White confirmed that Israel Adesanya will challenge the newly crowned LHW champion Jan Blachowicz for the title.

Adesanya had last defended his 185-pound belt against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, winning the fight via TKO in the second round.

Advertisement

It was widely speculated that the winner of the Jared Cannonier – Robert Whittaker fight which served as the co-main event of UFC 254, would go on to face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship.

Whittaker won the fight via unanimous decision after an impressive performance. However, ‘The Reaper’ had made it clear that he will not fight next till 2021 and wanted to spend the festive season with his family.

Incidentally, it was Adesanya who defeated Whittaker at UFC 243 in October 2019 to become the undisputed middleweight champion.

Jan Blachowicz, who won the light heavyweight championship at UFC 253, was then chosen as Adesanya’s next opponent as he plans to capture another title by going up a weight class.

Blachowicz, however, is about to become a father and has clarified that he will not fight before March 2020.

Blachowicz initially got an opportunity at the LHW title after Jon Jones relinquished it to move up to heavyweight.

Jones, never one to keep a low profile, has been involved in a social media feud with Israel Adesanya for well over a year now. Yet it seems as though we will have to wait a little longer before witnessing the super-fight.