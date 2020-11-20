It is no secret that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has a bone to pick with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, the rivalry is rapidly turning personal and now it's Jones' manager and CEO of 'First Round Management' Malki Kawa who faces the ire of The Last Stylebender.

In response to an insulting jibe from Kawa, Adesanya has posted screenshots of the messages Kawa used to send him back in 2016 and 2018.

Kawa took an insulting jibe at Adesanya on a social media post which stated that the latter will be joining the commentary team for the much-anticipated showdown between former boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Kawa said that Jorge Masvidal was offered the role of a color analyst for the same fight ahead of Adesanya but 'Gamebred' rejected it.

Israel Adesanya will serve as a color analyst on the Nov. 28 Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV card, per sources. He’ll be in the booth alongside “Sugar” Ray Leonard & Al Bernstein. Jim Gray will handle post-fight intvs. First reported by @JustinBarrasso. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 19, 2020

Jon Jones' agent wanted to manage Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya didn't take the comment lightly. In response to Kawa's tweets, Adesanya took to Twitter to post screenshots of the messages that were sent to him by the UFC agent and slammed him for being a hypocrite. The messages reveal that Jones' agent actually offered to be the manager of the Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter. Adesanya said that he's glad he never replied to the messages from Kawa.

Below are excerpts from the messages Kawa sent to Adesanya in 2016 and 2018.

January 2016 - "What's up? I represent guys like Bones, Condit, and Pettis etc. Would love to talk to you you get a chance."

July 2018 - "What's good brother? For your information, I represent Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley as well as a bunch of other fighters. You got 'IT'. Do you have a manager? If not, I'd love to discuss the future with you."

A quick post and delete.

Glad I left him on seen.

Don’t be a clout trout.

🤡✨ pic.twitter.com/lKm6XUsNVh — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 19, 2020

Adesanya is expected to move up to light heavyweight in the quest for a second title in the UFC. Adesanya is rumored to take on reigning champion Jan Blachowicz with the 205 lbs title on the line. He also said that he will definitely come for Jones someday, even if it is at heavyweight where the latter is currently planning to compete next.